Gregory J. BACZEWSKI
Age 66 of Eagan Passed peacefully at home May 27, 2020 Preceded by father Frank, mother Betty, step-father Fred; brother Tom & sister-in-law Deb. Survived by daughters Missy (Mike) James & Mandy (Mike) Reinert; grandchildren Madison, McKensie, Max, Alexis & Edward; brother Dave (Deb); sisters Karen (Gary) Pitlick & Lisa (Bud) Schoenle; longtime friend Harry Austing and dear friend Susan Iverson-Aviles. Celebration Gathering 1:00 pm-2:00 pm at Klecatsky's-Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave., South St. Paul. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.
