Gregory J. BERFELDT
1966 - 2020
Died unexpectedly on October 2, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He went peacefully at his home in St. Paul. He was born December 28, 1966, in St. Paul, MN. He was the son of James A. and Ruth S. (Robinson) Berfeldt. Greg graduated from Johnson High School, Class of 1985. Following graduation, he worked at many different jobs, including having his own wood working business. Most recently he was employed at Andersen Windows in Bayport, MN. Besides wood working, he loved to paint pictures, play softball, bowl, and play the drums and guitar. He was attending church at Eagle Brook in Woodbury, MN, and was a part of a men's Bible Study. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth. He is survived by his sisters Carol Berfeldt and Sally Berfeldt, and his brothers, Wayne (Debby) Berfeldt and Douglas (Roxanne) Berfeldt. He was an uncle to 10 nieces and nephews, and a great uncle to 11 (almost 12) great nieces and nephews. The service will be on Thursday, October 8, at Sandberg Funeral Home, 2593 East 7th Avenue, North St. Paul, from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. The service is for family and invited guests only. Visitation will follow the service from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM. All are welcome to attend. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Mahtomedi, on Friday for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be given to a charity of the family's choice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 5, 2020.
