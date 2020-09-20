Age 72, of Bloomington Died unexpectedly during heart surgery. Greg is missed dearly by his wife, Marti; daughters, Donna (Rob Stephenson) and Lizzie; grand daughter, Isabella Battocletti; brother, Joseph (Rose); nephew, Joe and niece, Alex. Many special cousins, dear friends and colleagues will miss Greg's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and joyful laugh. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth. Greg grew up in South St. Paul and was a graduate of Cretin High School, class of '66. He went on to study economics and business administration at the College of St Thomas, class of '70. After graduation, he started a career in finance and married Patty Dyson (Gagnon). They raised their family in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. In 1989, he married Marti Gammell at their home in West Bloomington. Here, they welcomed many treasured Golden Retrievers. While Greg loved the active golf/social life he and Marti enjoyed in Bloomington and La Quinta, he adored spending time with his family. Barbecues, pool parties, proudly attending Grandparent's Day, concerts and sporting events. He was an active, vibrant husband, dad and "Grumpa" who loved life. Whether playing in a golf tourney or meeting with the "Cretin Boys" Greg was a loyal friend and cherished the time he spent with them. Greg retired recently from LaNel Financial. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Greg's life will be held later. www.GILLBROTHERS.com
