Loving Husband, Father Grandpa and Great-Grandpa Greg, age 84, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on November 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Vern; and brother, Ron. Survived by wife of 66 years, Joan; sons, Steve (Lynn), Dave (Sue), and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Gerri Nash; brothers, Whitey (Joanne), Larry (Kathy), and Alan (Rich). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, November 8 at THE CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 261 E. Eighth St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019