Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. MARY
261 E. Eighth St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. MARY
261 E. Eighth St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory SAIKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory J. SAIKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory J. SAIKO Obituary
Loving Husband, Father Grandpa and Great-Grandpa Greg, age 84, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on November 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Vern; and brother, Ron. Survived by wife of 66 years, Joan; sons, Steve (Lynn), Dave (Sue), and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Gerri Nash; brothers, Whitey (Joanne), Larry (Kathy), and Alan (Rich). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, November 8 at THE CHURCH OF ST. MARY, 261 E. Eighth St., St. Paul. Visitation at the church from 9-10 AM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -