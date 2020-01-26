Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory PETRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Michael PETRIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Michael PETRIE Obituary
Age 70, of Eagan, MN and Sun Lakes, AZ Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Evelyn. Greg was dearly loved by his wife, Valerie Weiss; his daughter, Mackenzie; siblings, Mary (Kevin), Jack (Denise), and Tom (Kris); stepsons, Ryan (Angelene) and Derek (Jessie) Langeslay; niece, Sara; and nephew, Rusty. Greg taught throughout Saint Paul and retired from Como Park High School where he coached several sports. During retirement, Greg enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, annual trips to Northern Minnesota, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial Service 11:30 AM Saturday, February 1st at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Como Park High School Wrestling or a . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -