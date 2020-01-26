|
|
Age 70, of Eagan, MN and Sun Lakes, AZ Passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Evelyn. Greg was dearly loved by his wife, Valerie Weiss; his daughter, Mackenzie; siblings, Mary (Kevin), Jack (Denise), and Tom (Kris); stepsons, Ryan (Angelene) and Derek (Jessie) Langeslay; niece, Sara; and nephew, Rusty. Greg taught throughout Saint Paul and retired from Como Park High School where he coached several sports. During retirement, Greg enjoyed playing golf, watching sports, annual trips to Northern Minnesota, and spending time with family and friends. Memorial Service 11:30 AM Saturday, February 1st at Bradshaw, 1078 Rice St., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Como Park High School Wrestling or a . 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020