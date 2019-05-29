Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of Saint Rita
8694 80th St. S
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Rita
8694 80th St. S
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory NORUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory NORUM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gregory NORUM Obituary
Age 67, of Hastings Passed away in his wife's arms on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Gloria Norum. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Jo; daughters, Heidi Ann (Brian) Corcoran, Julie (Jeff Dullum), Annie (David Hafiz); grandchildren, Brady, Grace, Sofia, Seth and Shane. Visitation 4-7 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of Saint Rita with visitation starting at 9:30 AM, 8694 80th St. S. Cottage Grove, MN. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now