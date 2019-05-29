|
|
Age 67, of Hastings Passed away in his wife's arms on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Gloria Norum. Greg is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Jo; daughters, Heidi Ann (Brian) Corcoran, Julie (Jeff Dullum), Annie (David Hafiz); grandchildren, Brady, Grace, Sofia, Seth and Shane. Visitation 4-7 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 AM at Church of Saint Rita with visitation starting at 9:30 AM, 8694 80th St. S. Cottage Grove, MN. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019