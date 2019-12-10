Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
For more information about
Gregory MICKELSON
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Paul
239 Selby Ave.
St. Paul, MN
Gregory S. MICKELSON


1968 - 2019
Gregory S. MICKELSON Obituary
Age 51, of Woodbury Passed away on December 6, 2019 Preceded in death by his mother, Marie, grandparents, Leo and Pauline Schatzlein & Howard and Sophie Mickelson and uncle Bill Schatzlein. Survived by wife Jennifer; father Dennis (Sandy); sister, Julie; brothers, Joe (Carrin) and Paul; nephew, Carter; nieces Ellen and Lauren; and many other beloved family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 am at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul. Visitation Thursday 4-8 pm at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Private Interment Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Mayo Clinic – Pediatric Cancer, www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 10, 2019
