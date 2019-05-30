|
Age 85 of Brooklyn Park Preceded in death by first husband, Robert Korst; brothers, Emory, Gene, Francis and LeRoy Vetsch. Survived by husband, Harold; sisters, Sr. Thelma Vetsch and Rosie Zachman. Greta played the organ for Saint Raphael Catholic Church in Crystal. She retired from NSP after 33 years. Memorials preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Saturday, 6/1/19 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4087 W. Broadway, Robbinsdale. Visitation 1½ hours prior to Mass at Church. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019