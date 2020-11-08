1/1
Gretchen C. KUNSHIER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gretchen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 40, of Forest Lake, MN On November 5, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents Jerry and Marian Tuominen, and Mary Jo Kolbow; aunt Roxan Wilkins, and uncle Peter Nelson. Survived by loving husband Joe; daughter Maija; parents Roger and Jan Kolbow; brothers Jared (Melissa) Kolbow, Jordan (Ashleigh) Kolbow and Brent (Samantha) Kolbow; grandfather Ronald (Mary) Kolbow; mother and father-in-law Warren and Cheryl Kunshier; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. Memorials are preferred. Funeral services will be private. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved