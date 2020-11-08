Age 40, of Forest Lake, MN On November 5, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents Jerry and Marian Tuominen, and Mary Jo Kolbow; aunt Roxan Wilkins, and uncle Peter Nelson. Survived by loving husband Joe; daughter Maija; parents Roger and Jan Kolbow; brothers Jared (Melissa) Kolbow, Jordan (Ashleigh) Kolbow and Brent (Samantha) Kolbow; grandfather Ronald (Mary) Kolbow; mother and father-in-law Warren and Cheryl Kunshier; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, in-laws and friends. Memorials are preferred. Funeral services will be private. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com