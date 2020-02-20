Home

Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave. E
IGH, MN
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
7600 Cahill Ave. E
IGH, MN
Gretchen CHRISTIANSON Obituary
Age 67 of South Saint Paul Passed away February 14, 2020 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Lloyd & Virginia; brothers Lloyd Jr., Jerome; & son Jeremy. Survived by husband David; children Alicia, Lindsay, Cassie & Luke; 7 grandkids; sisters Bonnie, Lee (Bob); & brother Scott (Danielle); sister-in-law Terri. Visitation Sunday, February 23rd, 12:00pm; Funeral Service 1:00pm; Gathering following the service, all at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7600 Cahill Ave. E., IGH, MN 55076 651-451-6225
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
