Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 Concord Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH
401 Concord Street
Guadalupe (Cortez) LOPEZ Obituary
Age 82, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Luisa; brothers, Daniel, Joe Sr., Chema and Larry. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank; children, Daniel, Anna (Curtis) Deaver, and Paul; cherished grand children, Frankie, Jessica (Steve) Robey, Samantha, Gabriel and David Deaver; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Oralia; brothers, Margarito, Oliver and Juventino; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Special thanks to Jessica and Samantha for their attentive and loving care for Guadalupe. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 AM at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (401 Concord Street) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020
