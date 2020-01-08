|
|
Age 82, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Luisa; brothers, Daniel, Joe Sr., Chema and Larry. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Frank; children, Daniel, Anna (Curtis) Deaver, and Paul; cherished grand children, Frankie, Jessica (Steve) Robey, Samantha, Gabriel and David Deaver; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Oralia; brothers, Margarito, Oliver and Juventino; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends and family. Special thanks to Jessica and Samantha for their attentive and loving care for Guadalupe. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 9 at 11:00 AM at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (401 Concord Street) with visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 8, 2020