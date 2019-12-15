|
Age 87 Passed peacefully at home November 23, 2019. Survived by daughters Sabina (Joshua) and Sitara (Tom) and grandchildren Lyndon, Winston, Sterling and Dante. Preceded in death in 2018 by his beloved wife Beverly. Immigrating to Minnesota from Pakistan in the mid-1950s, Nabi met Beverly at the Prom Ballroom in St. Paul. He worked for Ellerbe Architects as a structural engineer for over 35 years. He cared deeply about the lives and livelihoods of all. We will miss his sage advice about life and the importance of getting a good education. We would like to thank the Islamic Center of Minnesota for arranging prayers for Dad at their mosque and his burial at Roseville Cemetery next to our mother.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019