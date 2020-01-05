|
|
Beloved Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa Age 98, died December 11, 2019. Res. Woodbury, MN. Preceded in death by wife Gracia, parents Rev James O. and Anna Pederson, brother Ove Pederson, sister Helen Miller and former wife Jean Iverson. Survived by daughter Elsa Pederson and son Eric (Meredith) Pederson; sister-in-law Donna Pederson, brothers Jim (Ann) Pederson, Paul (Kay) Pederson; grandchildren David (Jenna) Pederson, Michelle (Anthony) King; great grandchildren Brooklyn, Gracia, Charlotte, Janie Lynn. Retired from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. In Florida, 15 years with the Friendship House in Immokalee by Naples, Florida. Funeral service Thursday, January 9, 2020, visitation at 10:00AM, funeral service at 10:30AM at Salem Lutheran Church, 11 W. Bernard St., W. St. Paul. Luncheon to follow the service. Interment with Honors Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to: St. Croix Hospice, 7755 32nd Street N., Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55125 Indicate Memorial for Gunnar Pederson or . Go the website to make a tribute/memorial donation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020