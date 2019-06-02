|
|
Age 90, of Aberdeen, SD Passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 Gust was an avid sportsman, hunter, and golfer. He not only was a professional boxer but was the founder of Kempf Paper Corporation. He is preceded in death by his parents; sons, Marc Alan Kempf, David Kempf; grandsons, Jason Kempf, Alan Jeffery Kempf; 5 brothers; and 3 sisters. He is survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Mike (Cheryl) Kempf, Jeff (Susan) Kempf; grandchildren, Jessica, Tania, Tristin, Justin, Kelsey, Katy; great grandchildren, Alec, Collin, Jacob, Natalie; step children, Jeff, Jennifer, and Audra Johnson; many nieces, nephews, family members, friends, and employees. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 4th, 2018 at Elim Lutheran Church, 20971 Olinda Trail N, Scandia, MN. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive. Interment at Elim Lutheran Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019