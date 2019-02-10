|
Born January 17, 1944 Rested February 3, 2019 In his loving home and embraced until the end, Dad rested at age 75. Though preceded in death by his life-long love Diana Chase, they will now rest side by side again. For over 40 years their St. Paul home was an anchor. It was filled with the enjoyment of meals with loved ones and the books of a curious mind who found pleasure in figuring out creative solutions for life's little puzzles. Dad's mind was a brilliant encyclopedia filled with philosophy, history, theology, music, linguistics, and much more. You may have seen him performing salsa in his band Sabroson which was the first to perform at Grand Old Day, or in a glider far above the Prairie, meditating at the Minnesota Zen Center, practicing Iyengar yoga, making friends on a bus, or just helping a stray cat in need. He had a compassionate soul that gave us insight into our better angels. The sorrow of his loss could fill a thousand pages, but the love he gave would fill a million more. He will always be remembered for the good man and kind soul that he was. Open Memorial Service Saturday, February 16th, 2:00 pm at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Mpls. Consider a donation to Our Lady of Peace Hospice in his memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019