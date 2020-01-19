Home

Age 78, of Burnsville Passed away on January 16, 2020. Survived by wife, Mary; daughters, Genevieve and Catherine Courteau, and granddaughter, Devan Grimsrud; siblings, Paul (Rachel) Courteau and Mary (Jim) Aarons; also by other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 E. Cliff Rd., Burnsville with a gathering of family and friends starting at 10 AM at church. White Funeral Home 952-894-5080 www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
