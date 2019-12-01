|
|
Age 71 A resident of Cape Coral, FL since 2010, formerly of St. Paul, MN, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dolores, daughter, Shannon, and brother, Stephen. He is survived by his children, Terra and Scott (Heather), grandchildren, DeNae, Crystal (Austen) and Austin, and sisters, Dianne and JoAnne. Please join his family to remember the happy times, raise a glass with cheer, and celebrate Guy in honor of his life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 4:30pm at the in North St. Paul. (Late luncheon provided.)
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019