Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Gwen PETTERSEN
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Gwen D. PETTERSEN


1929 - 2019
Singing with the Angels Age 89, of Woodbury Passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lucille Aspenson. Gwen will be affectionately remembered for her love of music. Gwen was a member of the 3M Music Makers, a soloist for various churches, and spent many years teaching piano, especially to her children and grandchildren. Gwen also enjoyed painting and dancing. Gwen is survived by her daughters, Kim Olson and Deanna Funk; granddaughters, Misty and Megan Funk; extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Wednesday, April 24th 2 PM with visitation two hours prior at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury. Special thank you to Woodbury Health Care Center for their loving care and Teri Leigh for your comforting ease of the transition. We will miss Gwen as she continues her journey down the Yellow Brick Road and we will see her again as she sings on the other side of the Rainbow. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
