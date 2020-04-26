Age 93 of Forest Lake Passed away peacefully with her children by her side on April 19, 2020. Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Bob; grandson, Nicholas Swanson; siblings, Lowell (Betty) Hansen, Yvonne (Douglas) MacMartin, Mark (Gwen) Hansen; brother-in-law, Larry Gilbertson. Gwen is deeply missed by son, Richard (Rebecca); daughters, Debra (Dan) Campanaro and Jan (Earl) Dick; grandchildren, Andrew (Yvonne) Schmidt, Alex (Anne) Johnson, Sam (Kendra) Johnson, Matthew (Sarorn) Swanson, Cody Dick and Logan (George) Charles; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Gilbertson; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Walker; other relatives and friends. A graduate of the University of South Dakota, Gwen and Bob moved to Forest Lake from Vermillion, South Dakota in 1949, where they were active in the community and built many lifelong friendships. Gwen had a mean left bowling hook, a steady putter and clever bridge skills. She was an avid reader with a keen interest in news and current affairs. A longtime active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Gwen could be described as having a positive attitude, strength of character, and appreciation of others. A classy lady, she will be remembered for her kindness and her love of family and friends. A celebration of Gwen's life will take place at Faith Lutheran Church, Forest Lake at a future date to be determined. Inurnment at Faith Lutheran Columbarium. Memorials preferred to Faith Lutheran Church or the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.