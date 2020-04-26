Gwen, age 83 of Forest Lake, MN, passed away April 19, 2020, due to heart failure. She is preceded in death by her husband Mark and survived by her children Jeffrey Hansen of Fairport, NY, Joel (Susan) Hansen of Lindstrom, MN and Jessica (David) Carr of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren Kellisa, Ethan, Jack, Josh and Britta. Born in Dell Rapids, SD on April 12, 1937. Preceded in death by her parents, Hilding and Esther Hagg; and her siblings, Violet, Joyce, JoAnne, Dallas, Doyle and Mercedes. Married August 15, 1959. Gwen taught for Forest Lake Area Schools from '65 until retirement in '97. Instrumental in starting local GED program, part of class action suit for Women's Rights in MN, Pregnancy Discrimination Act of '78 and MN Parental Leave Act of '87. Long time member of Faith Lutheran Church where she and Mark taught Sunday School, Confirmation, led Bible Studies, chaired outreach programs including the ELCA efforts in Tanzania and Cherish All Children program. A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church at a future time: "When Science says it's safe to gather again" Gwendolyne A. Hansen.

