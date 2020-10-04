1/
H. Constance SCHOPPE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
was taken home to be with her Lord on September 20, 2020. Connie was born in Jefferson, Iowa, in January 1921. A graduate of Iowa State University, she was employed for 30 years as a dietitian at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. A long-time member of Messiah Episcopal Church, Connie will be remembered as a person of faith who spent much time in prayer for those in her wide circle of friends. She also had a special place in her heart for her feline companions. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Messiah Episcopal Church, 1631 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55116, or a charity of the donor's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved