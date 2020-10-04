was taken home to be with her Lord on September 20, 2020. Connie was born in Jefferson, Iowa, in January 1921. A graduate of Iowa State University, she was employed for 30 years as a dietitian at the University of Minnesota Hospitals. A long-time member of Messiah Episcopal Church, Connie will be remembered as a person of faith who spent much time in prayer for those in her wide circle of friends. She also had a special place in her heart for her feline companions. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Messiah Episcopal Church, 1631 Ford Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55116, or a charity of the donor's choice
.