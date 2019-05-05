|
Age 90, of Northfield, Minnesota Passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Helen Eulalie Fagerholt was born March 5, 1929 in Grafton, North Dakota to Albert C. and Clara (Brende) Fagerholt. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing education from the University of Minnesota in 1952. Eulalie married Lowell Smestad on August 10, 1952. She is survived by four daughters, Ruth Smestad Anglin (Ronnie); Gloria Smestad (John Maher); Joanne Claussen (Kurt); and Carol Anderson (Gary); three grandchildren (Lucas Anglin, Justine Maher and Philip Claussen), several cousins, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, her parents, brothers Arthur, Elmo and Leonard, sister Eunice, sisters-in-law Elvina, Ann, Elaine and Elizabeth, nephew John, niece Cheryl, nephew Jay and grand nephew John Jay, and one grandchild (Helene Anglin), as well as numerous dear aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Benson & Langehough FH, Northfield on Saturday, May 11. Services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 500 W. Third Street, Northfield, on Monday, May 13 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Memorials are suggested to Park River Bible Camp, Park River, North Dakota; Luther Seminary; St. John's Lutheran Church music; or donor's choice. www.northfieldfuneral.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019