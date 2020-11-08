Bill passed away peacefully on October 29, 2020. Born in Kansas City, MO and raised in Saint Paul, Bill was a caring son and outstanding brother. Bill graduated from S.P.A., attended the U of M, and worked as a surety bond underwriter and manager for more than four decades. He loved connecting to nature on bike rides and walking the dog with friends and family. Bill explored the world in his twenties and later became a proud father and wonderful role model to three kids who adored him and loved hearing stories from his youth. He and his wife Annie taught their kids compassion, respect, and how to love your neighbor. A very hard worker, Bill never bragged or boasted; he was authentic, modest and totally unpretentious. He meditated daily for the last 45 years, and was a kind, thoughtful and emotional person. Everyone who met him was swept up by his easy-going, inclusive personality. He had a wonderful sense of humor, infectious laugh, and an ability to take joy in the simple things in life. He loved seeing live music, reading the paper, watching his kids play baseball, and staying busy around the house or in the yard with a dog by his side. His friends and family will miss his warm smile, sunny disposition and ability to make everyone feel welcome. We are so grateful for the time we had with him. Survived by wife, Annie Gehan, children Sam (Paige Geck), Jimmy and Mary Shoemaker, sisters Linda Blyth and Annie (Floyd) Moore and many adoring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Jacques Shoemaker. Instead of flowers, please consider donating to St. Paul Midway Baseball or College Possible. A celebration of this wonderful man's life will be held at a later date.









