Age 53, of Lakeville, MN, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, of natural causes. Haans is survived by his wife Jody (nee Ersfeld); son Andrew J. and daughter-in-law Kiana (nee Pearson); daughter Ashley A., and son Alex J.; father James Vitek of Rosemount; brother Christopher Vitek; sister-in-law Smoak (nee Mueller); niece and nephews. Preceded in death by his mother Christie Vitek. Captain Haans Vitek worked with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for 26 years, starting his career as a Deputy in the Hennepin County jail. On his journey of promotions to becoming a Captain, he worked in nearly every division of HCSO. He served on the HCSO Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) for 20 years, rising from team operator to team commander. As the HCSO Watch Commander during the I-35 bridge collapse, he worked with the recovery process. He worked with the Secret Service, served as a DEA task force agent, and worked in the Multi-Agency Coordination Centers for the RNC and Super Bowl 52, to name a few. He attended the FBI National Academy, the Department of Homeland Security Leadership Academy and was also certified in Emergency Management. Haans was a loving husband, father and son whose greatest joy was his family. He took great pride in his work and was honored by his co-workers with accolades that showed his professionalism and dedication. He will be missed beyond measure by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donation memorials may be made to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association at http://mnlema.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 3, 2019