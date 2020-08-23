Age 90 Halene went to be with God and her husband, Joseph, on Wednesday, August 18, 2020. Halene, who preferred to be called Betty, her chosen name, was a multifaceted person with great curiosity. Among her favorite Sunday sermons was a reading of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, because she resonated with the message to not set limitations for her abilities. Halene had many God-given talents which she shared with her children, foster children, day-care children, and Sunday school students. Her vegetable garden provided sustenance to her family; her roses fed her soul. She spent many hours sewing clothing for her children. She was a wife for 67 years, a homemaker, manager of Kormann's Grocery Store, and an artist. She created many quilts, paintings, drawings, and miniature wood furniture. Everything she did was mostly self-taught. She had no fear of learning or failing. Halene is survived by her six children: Jolene (Roger) Vitko, Shirley (Michael) Kirk, Jim (Beatrice) Searles, Susan (William) Klingbeil, Jennifer (Neil) Sjulson, and Jay (Jodi) Searles. Halene is also survived by 12 grand children and 14 great grandchildren. Mom, Halene, Betty, may your spirit soar free in heaven. Halene's children thank their sister, Susan, for the years she spent caring for our parents. We thank the caregivers at Keystone Place in Hugo, MN, and the hospice nurses of Allina. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.









