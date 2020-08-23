1/1
Halene (Betty) (VanOverbeck) SEARLES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Halene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 Halene went to be with God and her husband, Joseph, on Wednesday, August 18, 2020. Halene, who preferred to be called Betty, her chosen name, was a multifaceted person with great curiosity. Among her favorite Sunday sermons was a reading of Jonathan Livingston Seagull, because she resonated with the message to not set limitations for her abilities. Halene had many God-given talents which she shared with her children, foster children, day-care children, and Sunday school students. Her vegetable garden provided sustenance to her family; her roses fed her soul. She spent many hours sewing clothing for her children. She was a wife for 67 years, a homemaker, manager of Kormann's Grocery Store, and an artist. She created many quilts, paintings, drawings, and miniature wood furniture. Everything she did was mostly self-taught. She had no fear of learning or failing. Halene is survived by her six children: Jolene (Roger) Vitko, Shirley (Michael) Kirk, Jim (Beatrice) Searles, Susan (William) Klingbeil, Jennifer (Neil) Sjulson, and Jay (Jodi) Searles. Halene is also survived by 12 grand children and 14 great grandchildren. Mom, Halene, Betty, may your spirit soar free in heaven. Halene's children thank their sister, Susan, for the years she spent caring for our parents. We thank the caregivers at Keystone Place in Hugo, MN, and the hospice nurses of Allina. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved