Halle Marjorie HEGGERNES
Age Two of Woodbury, MN Passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Survived by her Father Hans, Mother Kimberly and Brother Mason. Halle was loved by many, including her Grandparents George & Ildie Schwartz and Mike & Debbie Heggernes, as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. To celebrate Halle's life, an outdoor - socially distanced service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 22nd (masks strongly encouraged) at Woodbury Lutheran St. Croix Campus, 12000 40th St. S., Afton, MN 55001. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Service
02:00 PM
Woodbury Lutheran St. Croix Campus
