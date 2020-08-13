Age 95, of McGregor Passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at his home on Big Sandy. He was born July 24, 1925 in East Peru, Iowa and was raised by parents Dick and Ida (Forbes) Hartinger in St. Paul, MN. Hamel was a Veteran of The United States Coast Guard who served in the Pacific during World War II. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Business Degree. Hamel was united in marriage to Jeanne Gordon on December 28, 1949 in St. Clement's Church of St. Paul. He was a well-respected business man who owned and operated Anchor Paper Company of St. Paul. Hamel worked there from January 1, 1948 until his retirement on June 30, 1995. Hamel was a member of the National Audubon Society, Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout and Scout Leader), St. Paul Curling Club, Palm Coast Yacht Club and St. Clement's Church of St. Paul. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, boating, birding and spending time with his family. Hamel will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Hamel is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne; his parents; sister, Jane Forbes; daughters, Deborah Ann Hartinger and Linda Jeanne Hartinger (Robert Lee). Hamel is survived by daughter, Elizabeth Jane Hartinger; grand children, Brooke Reynolds Lee, Jessica Hamel Dusold (Andrew) and Hamel Forbes Hartinger II; great grandchildren, Olivia Jeanne Dusold and August William Dusold. A Private Family Gathering for Hamel will be held. A special thank you to Heartland Hospice, Baywood Home Health Care, Roberta Elvecrog, and especially to Iterm "Penelope", for her wonderful care of Hamel. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the Riverwood Foundation, 200 Bunker Hill Drive, Aitkin, MN 56431. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srt funeral.com
. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.