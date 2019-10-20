Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clement's Episcopal Church
901 Portland Avenue
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Hanna COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hanna Neale COOPER


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hanna Neale COOPER Obituary
In her own words: Hanna Cooper has passed on, has kicked the bucket, has ceased to be. Born in Northfield, MN on June 7, 1967 (the best birthdate) to Texans, she spent her formative years as a domestic nomad, finding her true home in St. Paul, MN after graduating from Macalester College and the University of North Carolina. Her career as a public health professional included coordinating a workgroup that created perhaps one of the worst pieces of health communication ever. Despite this, her work as an executive, leadership and team coach supported the professional development of many nonprofit and government leaders and teams. Being active outdoors in nature, expressing her creative side through writing and art, and being with the people she loved the most, were her greatest joys. She'll be remembered for her laugh, her smile, her bright wit, her generosity of spirit, and her desire to serve and be of service. And for making a pretty decent fruit pie. She is quite annoyed that cancer handed her an early exit ticket from this party called life, but clearly she is not in charge, much to her chagrin. She is especially irritated that she will miss out on future fun times with her husband Tom Moberg and children William and Emilia Moberg, and her many loving friends. She hopes to be reincarnated as a colorful soaring bird or tropical fish, so keep your eyes peeled for her there. She and the family are very grateful for the incredible support and out- pouring of care and love for their family from the various communities in their lives. Memorials preferred to the children's college fund or to the social justice initiative of the donor's choice. Hanna is preceded in death by her mother Anne Lightfoot Cooper. She is survived by her husband Tom Moberg, children William and Emilia Moberg, father John C. Cooper, stepmother Juli Cooper, father-in-law Thomas Moberg, mother-in-law Mary Moberg, brother-in-law Nathan Moberg, sister Elena Cooper, and brother-in-law Jason Latin. Services will be held October 26, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Clement's Episcopal Church at 901 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. Lunch to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.