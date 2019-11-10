|
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother left to be with Jesus on November 8, 2019. Hannah was married to John Barcus for sixty-one years. They had five children, Roger (Maurine), Bruce (Linda Jo), Daniel, Charles (Candi) and Kristina "Tulla" (Jeffrey) Priessler, nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Hannah was born to Norwegian immigrants on September 9, 1922 in Elko, Minnesota. She learned English in school. She graduated from Northwestern Bible College in 1942, then helped start a church in Northfield where she met her love, John Barcus. After WWII they married in Decatur, IL. After 10 years moved to MN in 1954. Hannah operated the first licensed daycare in Ramsey County, then worked 20 years at United Hospitals in the O.T. She was a weaving instructor, winning 19 State Fair blue ribbons. She had the Norwegian Booth at the Festival of Nations for 31 years. She was a charter member of St. Paul Apostolic. Visitation 5-8PM Monday, Nov. 11th at Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday, Nov. 12th at 10AM, with the Funeral Service at 11AM at Saint Paul Apostolic, 207 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019