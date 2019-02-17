|
b. Berlin, July 25, 1923; d. Jan 31, 2019 Age 95 Preceded in death by his first wife Martha. Survived by his loving second wife Judith, sons Alex (Jennifer) and Chris (Amy), daughter Sandra (Lewis Darrow), and seven grandchildren Holly, Michael, Max, Danny, Ray, Emma, and Otto. Radioman, POW, and among the last surviving members of the DAK. Studied at the University of Marburg, and later in his day job professor of psychology at Macalester College. Scientist, polymath and free thinker, he thought it was in the unexpected — the anomalies — that truth could be found. Throughout retirement Hans remained actively engaged in research in several fields, never taking the conventional wisdom for granted. A man lucky in and for his life, each third of which, he knew, was better than the one before.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019