Passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019. Survived by loving daughter Emily and her mother Mary Bos; parents Ralph and Loretta Bos; sister Juanita (Rick) Voigt; brothers Russell Bos, Keith (Lisa) Bos; aunt Beth Kehrberg; nieces Erinn (Drew) Voigt-Johnson and Paige (Pat) Tracy; many cousins, extended family and friends. Graduate of Fairmont Sr. High, and the U of MN with a BS in Ag business. Following graduation from the U of MN, he served as an officer in the US Marine Corp before attending the Wharton School of Business at Penn State University, where he earned an MBA. Member Alpha Gamma Rho, worked for Boston Scientific. Harlan loved all creatures' big and small and enjoyed gardening. A Celebration of Harlan's Life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, March 23rd with a gathering of family and friends from 9:00-11:00am at LUTHER MEMORIAL CHURCH, 315 15th Avenue North, South St. Paul. Memorials may be given to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, or Mounds Park Academy School.
Published in Pioneer Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2019