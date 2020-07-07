1/1
Harlan L. EYTCHESON
Age 70, of Shoreview Passed away on July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lee & Iris. Survived by wife Lynda; children, Jenny, Jim, Mike and their spouses; siblings, Gail, Dean, Lynn and their spouses; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Visitation 3-6 PM Wednesday, July 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23). Lynda is asking for you all to bring a Harlan story to share. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
