Age 70, of Shoreview Passed away on July 1, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lee & Iris. Survived by wife Lynda; children, Jenny, Jim, Mike and their spouses; siblings, Gail, Dean, Lynn and their spouses; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces & nephews. Visitation 3-6 PM Wednesday, July 8 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Cty Hwy 23). Lynda is asking for you all to bring a Harlan story to share. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.