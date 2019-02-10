Home

Harlow Harry CONRAD

Harlow Harry CONRAD Obituary
Age 94, formerly of Bentonville, AR and Mendota Heights passed away peacefully on January 29, 2019. Harlow was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps. He is preceded in death by parents William and Sadie, and siblings Claude, Beatrice, Harold, and Ray. He is survived by children James (Debra) and Jeffrey (Debra); grandchildren Jahna (Jasen), Theah, Jim, Kimberly (John); and great-grandchildren Jack, Derrick, Zach, Will and Jake. Private services and interment to be held in IA at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
