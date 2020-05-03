Age 90, of Vadnais Heights Passed away Monday, April 27th, 2020 He is preceded in death by his wife Priscilla of 47 years; step-son Scott and his parents, Harry and Hilda. Survived by his daughters Ann and Linda (Troy) Patten and many other family and friends. Harold was born in Huntington Park, CA. He lived in Anoka, MN until age 14 then he and his family moved to Crosslake, MN after his parents bought Crosslake Park Resort. He served in the Army 1948-1952. He obtained a degree from Dunwoody College in Engineering. Harold worked and retired from Whirlpool. Funeral Services will be held sometime this summer. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.