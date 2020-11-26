A long time resident of San Diego, died on November 19, 2020. Harold, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. In 1980, he and his family moved to the community of Rancho Bernardo where, like so many Midwest transplants, they made it their permanent home. He was preceded in death by his wife, Penny and brother Jon Dokmo (Danna). He is survived by his son, Todd Dokmo (Kate) and daughter Kari Breitweiser (David), three grandchildren, Maddie Breitweiser, Jack Breitweiser, Harrison Dokmo, and sister, Linda Collins (Jerome). Harold's primary professional focus was in the real estate field, beginning as a mortgage banker and later moving into property management where he started his own company, Mid Continent Management Corporation in St. Paul, MN in 1970. One of his greatest professional achievements occurred when he and two partners purchased a failing kitchen cabinet manufacturing company with 25 employees and within the twenty years of their ownership and Harold's tenure as President and CEO, the company had expanded to 425 employees. Locally, Harold and a partner started a general contracting company directed toward school construction and public works projects. While maintaining a busy professional life, Harold was a dedicated volunteer and benefactor of many worthwhile organizations and non profits in San Diego County. For over forty years, he was an active member and Elder of Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Church and a founder of the Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary Club. In the late 1990s, as a member of the San Diego Symphony Board of Directors, he worked with other community leaders to secure funding when the organization was on the verge of bankruptcy. He subsequently served as board chair for two additional years and continued as a member of the Board for another ten years. Music and the arts were an important part of Harold's life. He played both the organ and piano. He was an avid supporter and season ticket holder for The Poway Center for the Performing Arts and both the San Diego Symphony Masterworks and the Summer Pops Series. Harold loved his family, music and from the time he was a young man he had a great appreciation for cars. Harold, driving one of his classic convertibles, usually red, was an annual part of the Rancho Bernardo Fourth of July Parade for many years. Many other philanthropic organizations benefited from Harold's business expertise and generosity. Among them were, The San Diego Salvation Army Board of Directors, Poway Center for the Performing Arts Board, the Palomar Pomerado Health Foundation Board, Interfaith Community Services and The San Diego Foundation. A memorial service will be held in the near future once the Covid pandemic permits a proper celebration. Private interment will be at the columbarium of Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Church. Donations in Harold's memory may be made to Interfaith Community Services, 550 W. Washington Ave., Escondido, CA 92025.









