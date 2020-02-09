Home

Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
609 Folz Blvd
Moose Lake, MN 55767
(218) 485-4429
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
609 Folz Blvd
Moose Lake, MN 55767
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church of Moose Lake
Harold BERGSTEDT Obituary
Age 82, of Sturgeon Lake Died in Augustana Care Center, Moose Lake on 2/4/2020. He was born in Sandstone on 9/29/1937. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen (Roger) Fitzgerald; and sister-in-law, Priscilla. Survived by his wife of 59 years, Marcia; sons, Randy (Cathy) and Kevin; grandchildren, Brianna, Andrew, and Samantha; step-grand children, Dan (Nicole) and Jeremy; 3 step great-grandchildren: Harrison, Lucy, and Vincent; brothers, Loren (Gladys) and Ken (Linda "Looey"); numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation: Fri. 2/14/2020 from 4-7pm in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Service: Sat. 2/15/2020 at 11am in the United Methodist Church of Moose Lake, with visitation 1 hour prior. Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home 218-485-4429
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
