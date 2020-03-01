Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Age 79 of White Bear Lake Passed away February 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, John and Murrial Busson; sisters, Lorraine Hellms, Lucille Jacobsen, Beverly Johnson, Shirley (Mickey) Warner, June Jarvis, Marilyn Atwood and brother, John Busson. Survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie; son, Matthew; brother, Gary (Dawn) Busson; grandsons, Zachary and Tyler Busson; great-grandchildren Serenity, Kathryn, Xander and Victoria. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Cheri Busson and Diane Busson; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved and will be missed by many more. Visitation Sunday March 8th from 1-2pm, service 2pm at Bradshaw, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake. Burial Monday March 9th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 10:00 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
