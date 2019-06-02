|
Age 81 of Huntsville, AL Died peacefully on Friday evening, May 3, 2019 at the Shepherd's Cove Hospice in Albertville, AL with his children by his side. He was born on January 4, 1938 in Starbuck, MN to Henry and Mayme Dosdall. He grew up on a farm and graduated in 1956 (with a senior class of 16) in Cyrus, MN. He was very active in sports including football, basketball and baseball. After graduation, he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served 20 years and retired honorably as a Master Sergeant in 1977. His various assignments around the world included tours in Korea, France, Thailand and Germany. He also was a veteran of the Vietnam War as a member of the 1st Cavalry Division which was the first Division deployed to Vietnam. His unit was involved in the Battle of the Ia Drang Valley, which was depicted in the book, "We Were Soldiers Once… and Young," and later made into the movie, "We Were Soldiers." After "retiring", he moved his family to Bemidji, MN to pursue his love of hunting and fishing. In 1993, he decided get out of the cold winters which brought him to Huntsville, AL. He owned his own trucking business and later became a Baker at Sam's Club. He was known as the "Muffin Man" which gave him an opportunity to meet others, laugh and share stories which was his favorite thing to do. Survivors include his children, Jerome (Patricia) Dosdall of Huntsville, AL and Brenda (Robert) Ness of Excelsior, MN. He is also survived by his brother Maurice (Artis) of Paynesville, MN and his grandchildren, Nathan of Huntsville, AL; Katie (Nick) Breckner of Minneapolis, MN; Ashley Ness of New York, NY as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Mayme (Syverson) Dosdall, brothers Orlyn (Ole) and Ernest (Merle), and grandson, Kyle. Committal prayers and inurnment will be held at the Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:35 am. Pastor Julie Brenden will be officiating the service with the US Army National Guard and Firing Squad bestowing full military honors. Lunch will follow after service at Hazelwood Food + Drink, 8150 26th Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55425. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Harold may be made to the Shepherd's Cove Foundation, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951. Online condolences: www.legacy.com.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019