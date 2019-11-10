|
|
Age 69 Died peacefully with family by his side on November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, Mary Beth Van Alstine (Strait), and father, John Joseph Finucane. Survived in death by sister, Jane Bowers (Strait) (Randy), nieces and nephew, Christine Johnson (Strait) (Len), Jessica Bowers (Joe), and Jeremy Bowers (Blanca), great nephews and nieces, Nicholas DuFrene (Samantha), Kyle Hexum, Morghan Hexum, Katie Blaker and Josie Bowers, and great, great nephews, Isaiah and Marius. Harold loved his time serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. Harold relished in serving his country, communities, and family. He spent many hours daily running along the Mississippi River near his home in Merriam Park and loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed working for many years at St. Catherine University. The family expresses sincere thanks to the many caregivers at the MN Veterans Home. Harold (Harry) was admired by family and many friends for his kind heartedness and amazing sense of humor and will always be remembered for the genuinely wonderful man he was. The family will host a private Celebration of Life ceremony. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation. Family cared for by Neptune Society.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019