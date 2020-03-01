Home

O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Harold DEN BLEYKER
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home - Saint Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
Saint Paul, MN 55116
Harold DEN BLEYKER
September 5, 1923 – February 25, 2020 World War II Veteran Harold passed away at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by parents Nickolas and Johanna Den Bleyker, wife Corrine (Kaelble, deceased 1976) and wife Beatrice (Hintz, deceased 2011.) Survived by children Greg (Linda) Den Bleyker, Neil (Cathie) Den Bleyker and Joanne (Tom) Fiebiger, as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was a US Marine during WW II and earned 3 battle stars serving in the Pacific Theater. A member of IATSE Local 20, he was master stage carpenter for both the St. Paul Auditorium and St. Paul Opera Company, then Operations Manager for the St. Paul Civic Center until he retired. He enjoyed the theater, music, boating, motorcycling, traveling, and spending time with his family. He believed "every day is a gift". Funeral Service at 11AM on Mon., March 2nd at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral and Cremation Services, 575 South Snelling Ave., St. Paul with Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020
