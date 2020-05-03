Age 85 of Bloomington (formerly of Edina) Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. He was born to Paul Sr. and Loretta (Bertrang) Burke in St. Paul on October 28, 1934 and was known by many as "Hez" during his youth. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Katherine (Sullivan); children, Tim (Penny Leporte), Ann (Eugene) Karels, Joan (Rick) Orr, and Cathy; grandchildren, Cassie and Liz Burke, Matthew, Juliana, Clare, and Cecilia Karels, Rebecca, Emily, Charlie, and Nick Orr; brother, George (Shirley); close family friend, Tom de Ranitz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul Jr. (Irene), Robert (Carmela), and Joan (James) Chapman. Harold graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul and attended the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law. He worked his entire 40-year career for IDS/American Express Financial Advisors (now Ameriprise), serving as an attorney in the legal department for 38 of those years. He was well respected by colleagues and friends. Harold also served on the Board of Directors for Wingspan Life Resources. Private family services are being held and a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wingspan Life Resources and The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. The family would like to thank Minnesota Oncology, the oncology care team at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice for their many gifts of kindness. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.