Harold Edward BURKE
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of Bloomington (formerly of Edina) Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. He was born to Paul Sr. and Loretta (Bertrang) Burke in St. Paul on October 28, 1934 and was known by many as "Hez" during his youth. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Katherine (Sullivan); children, Tim (Penny Leporte), Ann (Eugene) Karels, Joan (Rick) Orr, and Cathy; grandchildren, Cassie and Liz Burke, Matthew, Juliana, Clare, and Cecilia Karels, Rebecca, Emily, Charlie, and Nick Orr; brother, George (Shirley); close family friend, Tom de Ranitz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul Jr. (Irene), Robert (Carmela), and Joan (James) Chapman. Harold graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul and attended the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law. He worked his entire 40-year career for IDS/American Express Financial Advisors (now Ameriprise), serving as an attorney in the legal department for 38 of those years. He was well respected by colleagues and friends. Harold also served on the Board of Directors for Wingspan Life Resources. Private family services are being held and a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wingspan Life Resources and The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. The family would like to thank Minnesota Oncology, the oncology care team at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, and J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice for their many gifts of kindness. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved