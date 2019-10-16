|
In loving memory of Harold Edward Sander. Born January 24, 1925. Father of 4, grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 10. Avid outdoorsman, cabinet maker, lifelong Teamster. He loved his family and was a contributing member of his church and community. Harold Sander passed peacefully on October 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, October 21st at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, October 22nd at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N, Lake Elmo, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019