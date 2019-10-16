Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Blvd.
Stillwater, MN
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
11194 36th St. N
Lake Elmo, MN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
11194 36th St. N
Lake Elmo, MN
Harold Edward SANDER Obituary
In loving memory of Harold Edward Sander. Born January 24, 1925. Father of 4, grandfather of 9, great-grandfather of 10. Avid outdoorsman, cabinet maker, lifelong Teamster. He loved his family and was a contributing member of his church and community. Harold Sander passed peacefully on October 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation 4-8 PM Monday, October 21st at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Funeral Service 11 AM Tuesday, October 22nd at Christ Lutheran Church, 11194 36th St. N, Lake Elmo, with visitation beginning one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 16, 2019
