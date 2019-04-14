|
|
U.S. Navy Veteran Retired Honeywell employee Age 89, born April 3, 1930, formerly of Bruce, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at The Estates at Greeley in Stillwater, MN. Public interment with full military honors will take place Friday, April 26th at 1:00 PM at Fort Snelling, St. Paul, MN. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family, and may be sent to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th St. S. Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded on your behalf. 715-386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019