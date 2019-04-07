|
|
Captain, US Army Age 99 Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his true love of 65 years, Mickey; their son Gary; parents Luigi and Marie; and brothers Melvin, Alfred and Louis. Survived by his children Sheri (Kent) Dotas and Cassie (Gary) Koza; grandchildren Andrew, Rochelle, Latasha and Zachary; great-grandchildren Isotta, Christian, Connor, Tanis and Brad Jr.; beloved sister Beverly Sorensen; and many nieces and nephews. He proudly served his country in WWII as a Liason pilot. He flew many missions in an artillery spotter plane and earned several medals during his years of service.He worked as a Traffic Manager at Sperry Univac until his retirement. He devoted his life to his family. He cherished family gatherings, enjoyed music, gardening, exercise, playing cards and most of all making people laugh. He will be greatly missed by many. Special thanks to Lakeview Commons assisted living staff for the love and excellent care they provided. All are invited to a public interment at Ft. Snelling on Friday April 25, 12:30 pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019