Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Crossroads Covenant Church
17445 Notre Dame Street
Columbus, MN
Age 68, of Columbus, MN Passed into Heaven on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Region's Hospital. Hal had worked as a disk jockey at KANO K TWIN, WCCO Radio, KSTP and Minnesota State Services. Hal is preceded in death by his parents. Survived by loving wife, Patty Schardin; sons, Timothy Schardin and David Schardin; and many nephews and nieces. Family will greet friends from 4-6 PM with Celebration of Life starting at 6 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Crossroads Covenant Church, 17445 Notre Dame Street, Columbus, MN. Memorials to Pavek Museum preferred. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
