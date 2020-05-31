WWII Ex-POW -95- Roseville, MN Formerly of Lake Henry, MN Passed away on May 20, 2020. Survived by wife Gloria of 66 years, children Diane (Steve) Stahl, Terrance (Maureen) Brick, Sherri – deceased (Ken) Rohlf, 7 grandchildren, siblings James (Sue) Brick of Lake Henry, MN, Ruth Trageser of Willmar, MN, and many friends & relatives. Harold was drafted into the U.S Army in 1943 and served in the 70th Division as a 60 mm gunner. In 1944, his unit was sent to the Battle of the Bulge. A short time later, his family was notified that he was missing in action. Meanwhile, Harold moved to the battle zone as part of the B275th Regiment which was under constant shelling. His unit was ambushed by the enemy and the Commander was wounded and the Lieutenant was killed. Harold and his unit held their ground for 6 days without food or water before they surrendered. After surrender, he was interrogated and locked in a boxcar for 2 days and moved to one of the harshest prison camps, Stalag IXB. Several months later, he was moved to Camp Trebnitz near Hartmansdorf. During his transport, the boxcar next to him was bombed. In Trebnitz, Harold served as an interpreter. On April 13, 1945 he was told the war was over and he was released. He wandered the area for a few weeks before he found a convoy that helped get him on a ship back to the USA. His arrival home on May 20, 1945 shocked his family as they did not know he was alive. After a 60-day furlough, he returned to duty for 5 months. He reported to Greeley, CO, and served as an MP to guard German POWs. Harold was discharged on his 21st birthday. After his discharge, Harold took the civil service test and obtained a job at the St. Paul Post Office where he worked for 30 yrs. Harold volunteered on the Thursday Rifle Squad at Fort Snelling for 20 years to ensure veterans received a respectful final salute. Harold was a founding member of the Lake Henry Othmar Braun Legion Post 612 and later a member of Rosetown American Legion Post 542 in Roseville for over 74 yrs. He was a member of the DAV, VFW Post 7555, St. Paul/Mpls POW organization, served on the VAVS committee. He spent time at Camp Ripley, MN on a Task Force Program and he served as a judge for essay contests as well as spoke at many schools to students about his POW experiences. Private Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.