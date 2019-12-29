Home

Harold John SCHMIDT Obituary
Age 93, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home in Osceola, WI. Survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Rita; children, Connie (Mike) Wood of Cushing, MN, Tom Schmidt of Shoreview, MN, Joan (Tim) Stelter of Osceola, WI and daughter-in-law, Peggy Schmidt (Mike) Provenzano of Shoreview, MN; grandchildren, Jon (Julie) Wood, Kate (Kelly) Wynn, Adam (Nicole) Droher, Matthew (Tonya Zacharias) Droher, Sarah (Kyle) Borrell, Anthony (Titi) Schmidt and Daniel (Sami Meyman) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Sienna, Sawyer, Sasha and Savannah Wood, Asher, Everett, Ida and Arlo Wynn, and Alexa and Lyla Droher; sister, Janice Williams of AZ; also many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ida; son, Brian; two sisters, Ethel Nieman and Isabel Lindow. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Taylors Falls, MN. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola and will continue one hour prior to Mass on Friday. Private interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave. N., St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) at www.myeloma.org. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
