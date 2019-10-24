|
Age 84, of Mahtomedi Passed away on October 21, 2019 Joe was born in Elgin, Illinois on July 30, 1935. He was a pioneer in the computer industry starting when he received his masters in Mathematics from the University of Illinois. Following his time in the service, he worked at Vitro Laboratories, 26 years at Control Data Corporation and later with Serving Software. Joe was a lifetime member of US Chess Federation. He is preceded in death by his parents Harold & Veronica Horne; sisters Marge & Harriet; beloved aunt Margarette and uncle Ray. He is survived by wife Billy Jean; son Charles; several nieces & nephews and his grandkittens Clarence & Debbie. A gathering is planned for Saturday, October 26th from 12 Noon to 1:30 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The University of Illinois Foundation, LAS Department, 1305 Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 24, 2019