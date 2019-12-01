|
Passed away at the age of 73 on November 9, 2019. He was survived by a few relatives, many friends and Donna. Harold acquired his legions of friends and admirers while bartending at The Harp, The Silver Dollar and Awada's On Plato for three decades. Customers and co-workers were drawn to his passion, his sense of humor and his work ethic. If there was a Bartenders Hall of Fame, Harold would be a charter member. THE LEGEND........ A Celebration of his life will take place on December 7, 2019 from 12-4pm at The Fitz Restaurant, 173 Western Avenue N., St. Paul, MN 55102.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019