|
|
KESLER Harold Hard Hat Harry/Handsom Harry Born on June 22, 1951 and passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 with his wife Maureen at his side. Harry was born on the family farm in Terre Haute, IN and spent the rest of his childhood and early adult life in Chicago. He met Maureen in Siren, WI where both had family cabins and soon moved to MN to marry Maureen. Harry was a wonderfully devoted husband and father and a proud Local 512 Ironworker. And the toughest, strongest and most fair person we ever knew. He is preceded in death by his mother Martha, father Wayne and brother Jerry. Survived by his wife Maureen (McCormick), sons Nick and Lee, grandkids Owen and Mallorie and sisters Carol, Barbara, Janice. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Ironworkers Local 512 Hall on Friday May 17, 851 W Pierce Butler Road, St. Paul, from 4-8 pm. Food will be provided. The family would love for you to attend and share stories.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019